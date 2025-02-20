Kurt Okraku denies neglecting Ghana football for CAF after Nana Pooley’s death

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has dismissed claims that he neglected domestic football matters to campaign for a CAF position following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley.

Okraku’s absence from key discussions after the incident sparked public criticism, with many questioning his priorities.

Speaking during his first meeting with Kotoko since the tragedy, Okraku clarified that his trip was for official GFA duties and personal medical attention, not a CAF election campaign.

“When the Nsoatre incident happened, I was out of the country, not for a CAF slot campaign but to work for the FA and seek medical attention. However, every action taken by the FA was under my directive, and we responded swiftly to the situation,” he stated.

He also renewed his appeal for anyone with information on Pooley’s killer to come forward.

“All of us have a role to play. It’s unacceptable for a single life to be lost. Someone witnessed what happened in Nsoatre, and that person must be honest enough to reveal the truth. It’s a painful moment, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on Ghana football. The journey to reform our game is tough, but we will get there,” Okraku added.

His meeting with Kotoko is seen as a step toward convincing the club to reconsider their decision to boycott competitive matches until justice is served.

Meanwhile, the FA is working on the league’s return, with reports indicating a possible March 1 restart, while FA Cup fixtures are scheduled for this weekend.