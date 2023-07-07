"Kurt Okraku deserves an uninterrupted tenure"- Medeama PRO Patrick Akoto

Communications Director of Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto believes Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, deserves another term.

The Medeama scribe extoled the FA capo for a good job done with four months remaining to the end of his first tenure as boss of Ghana's football.

According to Akoto, Kurt Okraku has been brilliant since taking over the affairs of the Association in 2019.

"Mr Kurt Okraku has been brilliant and hard at work and deserves an uninterrupted tenure," he told Light FM.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed this week that the GFA elections will be held after congress in October.

Nomination fees for the various positions have been released and will be subject to approval on July 9.

Okraku is seeking to retain his seat but will face competition from former vice president of the federation George Afriyie.

Other names that have emerged for the top job are Nana Jantuah and Wilson Arthur.