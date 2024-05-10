Kurt Okraku emphasises enhanced education amid commemoration of May 9 disaster

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku stressed the imperative for heightened education among Ghana's football stakeholders during an interview at a commemorative event marking the 23rd Anniversary of the May 9 Disaster.

The May 9 Disaster remains one of the most tragic incidents in African football history, claiming 127 lives due to a stampede during a league match between arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2001.

In attendance at the event were Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Christopher Annan, Secretary and Welfare Officer of the Accra Sports Stadium Disaster Trust Fund, among others.

Okraku highlighted the advancements made in enhancing security measures during league matches to prevent any recurrence of such a tragedy.

He stated, "The GFA obviously relying on our internal governance structure has improved a lot on our club licensing strategy which obviously makes demands on members to provide adequate security and to behave in a certain way. Over time, I would confidently say that we have improved alongside improvement in physical stadia facilities and this has greatly helped but there is a lot to be done."