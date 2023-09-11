Kurt Okraku entreats stakeholders to join forces to improve stadium attendance

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has charged stakeholders to actively get involved in the mission to bring fans back to the various stadiums as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season approaches.

His comment follows the drastic decline in attendance by football fans which was palpable in last season's matches.

Speaking at the maiden GFA Awards, Kurt Okraku encouraged all stakeholders of the game.

“Let us also think about how we are going to bring our 12th man back to football. Our 12th man is our fan. We call our 12th man our supporter.

"It is the collective responsibility of all us herein gathered to play our respective parts in ensuring that as we celebrate, we do this knowing very well that we have a role to play in bringing back the 12th man of football. This is our challenge in the new season.”

The Ghana Premier League season commences on Friday with other fixtures following on Saturday and Sunday