Kurt Okraku focused on delivering success for Ghana football in second term

Following a resounding endorsement at Thursday's Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress, Kurt Okraku is set to embark on his second term as the President of the GFA with a clear and unwavering focus on delivering success and growth for Ghanaian football.

Okraku stood unopposed for re-election in Tamale after the disqualification of George Afriyie. The outcome was a resounding vote of confidence in Okraku's leadership abilities and his vision for the future of the sport.

Out of 124 eligible delegates, an impressive 120 actively participated in the election process. A staggering 117 delegates cast "YES" votes in favor of Okraku's continued leadership, while only three delegates voted "NO." This overwhelming support underscores Okraku's position as a unifying and influential figure within the Ghanaian football community.

As he prepares to embark on his second term, Kurt Okraku's commitment to delivering success for Ghanaian football remains at the forefront of his agenda. He understands the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and is eager to build on the achievements of his first term.

Under Okraku's leadership, women's football in Ghana has experienced significant progress, with landmark achievements such as the qualifications of Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies to the African Women's Champions League. The return of the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the historic qualifications of Ghanaian clubs Medeama and Dreams FC to the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages are testament to his impact on the sport.

Moreover, Okraku has been instrumental in attracting renewed sponsorship for Ghanaian football. The Ghana Premier League now boasts Betpawa as the headline sponsor, while Access Bank has partnered with the Division One League. Women's football has also seen increased support from sponsors like Malta Guinness and Betway.

As he begins his second term, Okraku is fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with leading Ghanaian football. His vision, dedication, and track record of achievements have positioned him as a catalyst for positive change and growth within the sport.