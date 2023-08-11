Kurt Okraku gains momentum in re-election bid with Kotoko, Hearts among top endorsements

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is rapidly gathering influential support across Ghanaian football as he seeks re-election next month with giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak among the top clubs to have endorsed him on Friday.

Medeama, Accra Great Olympics and Nations FC are among the several other clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight to have thrown their weight behind the Kurt Okraku re-election bid.

With the backing of major clubs and regional associations, Okraku appears on course to retain the presidency.

In a show of unity, the incumbent was accompanied by representatives from Premier League giants, Regional Football Associations and Women's Premier League clubs.

Powerhouse clubs Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Great Olympics have all backed Okraku's bid for a second term.

Representatives of these top clubs were present when he filed his nomination papers at the federation's headquarters in Accra.

On Friday, Okraku filed his nomination papers to contest the presidential seat again when his first term ends in October but he was stunned when several top clubs on the country turned up to show their support for his candidacy.

"Most administrators trust in my vision and we need to work together to achieve greater heights," Okraku told more than 80 voting football officials turned up to support him.

The high-profile endorsements highlight Okraku's growing momentum ahead of the September 27 vote in Tamale.

All 10 Regional Football Association chairmen also reaffirmed their support this week as Okraku's campaign gathers pace.

After filing his papers, Okraku said his ambition was to "continue to grow Ghana football to the highest level."

"Ghana football is currently in safe hands, and I am that person," he declared.

Okraku was elected unopposed as GFA president in 2019, succeeding Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He has prioritised reform and rebuilt trust during his first term, overseeing improved Ghana national team performances and the former Executive Council member now feels Ghanaian football is "on the rise" under his stewardship.

The looming election is set to be a two-horse race between Okraku and former GFA vice-president George Afriyie.

However, while Afriyie also filed his nomination on Friday, he crucially lacks the widespread support already secured by the confident incumbent.

Barring a late twist, the heavyweight endorsements point to Okraku successfully renewing his GFA tenure next month with an increased mandate.

He will be relying on Ghana's clubs and regional bodies to usher him in for another four-year term.