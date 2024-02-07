Kurt Okraku: GFA committed to bringing back glory days

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed concern about the current state of the Black Stars, stating that he wants to see the senior national team play attractive football and win matches.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, Okraku admitted that the team's recent performances have been below par, particularly their failure to advance from the group stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ghana lost to Cape Verde and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique, leading to another shock exit.

"I want to see our Black Stars and all our national teams play good football and win games, including all local clubs," Okraku said. "How can this be achieved? It starts with the process we are undertaking today - engaging and sharing ideas, getting feedback, and ensuring that we are ready to implement the necessary strategies to bring back the love for football."

Okraku emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to developing football in Ghana, starting from the grassroots level. "Investing in the basics of our game, from the bottom up, is the way forward," he stressed.

"We cannot afford to neglect any aspect of our football development if we want to see our national teams succeed."