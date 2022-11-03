Kurt Okraku hails Ghana FA partnership deal with GOIL

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has praised his outfit’s partnership agreement with Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), claiming that it will help bring back night football.

The GFA signed a two-year partnership agreement with (GOIL) worth $200,000 per year on Wednesday in Accra.

‘’Here we are today through the kind courtesy of a Ghanaian-owned company Goil Ghana, we are here to celebrate a two-year relationship that will protect our domestic football for the next two years’’ he said.

‘’Two seasons ago, we introduced night football and especially in Accra because of heavy traffic, people will at all times look for alternative ways of dodging traffic and so we introduced night football and indeed when we introduced night football, we didn’t know where to find the fuel for the floodlights. The FA had to dig in our scarce resources to fund night football activities’’.

‘’I am happy to say that everybody in the capital became used to watching night football at the Accra Sports Stadium which was gaining ground and became a festival. We couldn’t continue with the night football because we were cash trapped but today through this marriage, Goil Ghana, night football is back’’ he added.