Kurt Okraku hard at work as he retains Ghana FA seat

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku wasted no time after securing another term in office.

With a resounding endorsement from the GFA Elective Congress, Okraku is back at the helm of Ghanaian football, and he's rolling up his sleeves to continue his tireless efforts in shaping the future of the sport.

The recent GFA Elective Congress, held at the esteemed Global Dream Hotel in Tamale, saw Kurt Okraku standing unopposed for re-election, following the disqualification of George Afriyie. The overwhelming support from delegates left no doubt about Okraku's popularity and the trust the footballing community has in his leadership.

Out of 124 eligible delegates, an impressive 120 actively participated in the election process. An overwhelming 117 delegates cast "YES" votes in favour of Okraku's continued leadership, while only three delegates voted "NO." This resounding endorsement underscores Okraku's position as a unifying figure within Ghanaian football.

As he returns for his second term, Kurt Okraku is already hard at work, committed to building on the achievements of his first term. His dedication to the sport is unwavering, and he is eager to steer Ghanaian football toward greater success.