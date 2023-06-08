Kurt Okraku has caused division in Ghana football - Kojo Yankah

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, says the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has failed to encourage unity among Ghana Football leaders driving many away from helping his administration.

Kojo Yankah highlighted the issue as part of one he would be solving when elected into office following his recent declaration of intent to contest Okaraku in the upcoming elections.

Yankah, an experienced administrator in Ghana Football says he is poised to bring all separated parties together to work for the good of the association.

"When he was elected, he said something and a lot of the football people were not happy and up to now [they are still not happy]. He said he cannot work with his enemies and people are still not happy because of that people don’t even want to go to the FA," he told Joy FM.

"So that disunity is happening now. The love we use to have, we share things together, is no more.

"That is why we have to look at that particular problem to bring us back again."

Aside from Yankah, Berekum Chelsea CEO, Bernard Amofa Jantuah had also declared his intention to contest the office of the presidency.