'Kurt OKraku has done extremely well'- Randy Abbey praises current GFA

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Randy Abbey has applauded the current administration for doing a good job.

Mr Abbey, a member of the Executive Committee believes the Kurt Okraku administration is on the right track after four years of work.

“The Kurt Okraku administration has done extremely well; I think they could have done better," he told Citi Sports.

“I mean this is Kurt’s first time at being an FA President, there are many decisions that this is the first time they have been confronted with.

“There are many situations and scenarios, that it was his first time, he could have gotten some of them wrong.

Mr Abbey also believes Kurt Okraku could do more in improving the state of football in Ghana.

He continued: “In hindsight, he could have done some other things differently, he could have taken some other decisions, and he would have learnt a lot from many other things that have happened.

“So yes, I think the administration has done extremely well, if you ask me, if he deserves to continue, I think that yes!

“I think that the mistakes that have been made, the benefit of hindsight that has been achieved would only make him much better.

“I mean he will now be confronted with things he’s been confronted with before and so he will be in a better decision-making situation.

“He would be able to build many of the good things that he’s done and even make it better.”