Kurt Okraku has not perform well to deserve third term in office - J.Y. Appiah

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, J.Y Appiah, has kicked against any plans for Kurt Okraku to seek a third term in office as Ghana Football Association (GFA) president.

Mr Okraku is reportedly hoping to amend the statutes of the country's governing body when his second term elapses in 2027 to seek another opportunity at the helm.

The 54-year-old faced no competition for the position in the 2023 election after aspirant George Afriyie was disqualified by the Election Committee, a decision upheld by the Appeals Committee.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Mr Appiah did not hold back in his assessment of GFA President Kurt Okraku’s leadership.

“I’m not impressed. I’m not the least impressed with his performances,” he said bluntly.

“No, I don’t agree with that. You haven’t done well, so why do you go for a third term? What are his achievements that he deserves a third term?

"Are you happy with the way they are running our football? If you can answer me, then I will also tell you.

"What is going well with our football administration in this country?”

“Look at the pitches we play on. I even understand we constructed boreholes for some of the clubs, but look at the pitches.

"Has the money been put to good use? Where are the boreholes? Are they working? Who needs to ensure that they work?" he quizzed.

Kurt Okraku took over the reins of power in 2019 from the Normalisation Committee after Kwesi Nyantakyi was turfed out following Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigative piece on alleged corruption.

His administration has seen massive scrutiny following the performances of national teams including the Black Stars who suffered group-stage exits from the last two Africa Cup of Nations and failure to qualify for next year’s edition in Morocco - first time in 20 years.

Despite this, Okraku celebrated the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has also overseen considerable progress in women’s football, with the Black Queens qualifying for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018.