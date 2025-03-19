Kurt Okraku is determined to ensure Black Stars qualify for 2026 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has praised the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, for his dedication and determination to ensure the senior national team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup.

After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades, the Black Stars for the first time this year will face Chad and Madagascar in the global showpiece qualifiers.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Gyan, who scored the country's ever first World Cup goal in Germany says Mr Okraku is bent on ensuring the four-time African champions play at the tournament that will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year after the AFCON qualification failure.

"Kurt Okraku is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup. We did not qualify for AFCON and everyone is disappointed, and the players are aware of that but we must now help ensure the team qualify for the tournament.

"If Ghana fails, it will not be about individuals but the entire country. Kurt Okraku is bringing people closer to the team which is a good thing so we are all ready to help to ensure the team qualify for the World Cup," he added.

The Black Stars will continue their training session today before wrapping up on Thursday for the game on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the Matchday five games, the Black Stars will take on Chad on Friday, March 20 before jetting off to Morocco to play Madagascar on Monday, March 24.