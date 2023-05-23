Kurt Okraku lauds German legend Lothar Matthaus' partnership with Accra Lions

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his excitement about the recent partnership between Accra Lions and football legend Lothar Matthäus.

The collaboration, which was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, sees Matthäus join the ownership group of the Ghana Premier League side, alongside Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig.

During the unveiling ceremony, President Kurt Okraku emphasized the positive impact the partnership would have on Accra Lions, particularly in terms of facilities and player performance. Acknowledging the lack of quality pitches in the Ghana Premier League, Okraku assured that Accra Lions would now benefit from improved facilities thanks to the collaboration.

"We don't have good pitches in the Ghana Premier League, and that is the truth," stated President Okraku. "But today, Accra Lions will be enjoying some good facilities under this partnership. The players must be excited and must count themselves as blessed with this partnership."

President Okraku also encouraged other clubs and individuals to follow suit, welcoming similar initiatives that aim to uplift Ghanaian football.

"The road will always not be smooth. The road will be bumpy sometimes, but believe in our vision," Okraku stated. "And to those who are thinking of also doing it, you are welcome."

Lothar Matthäus, a former German international who earned 150 caps for his country, is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. With an illustrious career that included spells with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and other top clubs, Matthäus brings his wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership with Accra Lions.

He won the World Cup and also FIFA Player of the Year award during his illustrious playing career.