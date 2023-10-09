Kurt Okraku leads GFA Executive Council in visit to Former President Kufuor to offer condolences for late Theresa Kufuor

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, along with the Executive Council, paid a visit to former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor to offer their condolences and support following the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Theresa Kufuor, the former First Lady, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after an extended illness.

President Okraku led the Council on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in a show of solidarity and sympathy. Other members of the Council who joined the visit included Mark Addo, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Eugene Nobel Amon Noel, and Gideon Fosu.

Prior to this visit, former Ghana national team coach Kwesi Appiah also paid his respects to the former President and his family. He was accompanied by the Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko, following permission granted by the Executive Council.

The Council, along with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Janice Odonkor – Executive Secretary to the President, Ama Brobey Williams, and Michael Osekre, expressed their condolences and signed the book of Condolence. Okraku assured that the football community would rally together to support the Kufuor family during the final funeral rites.

The public was informed that the one-week observation for the late Theresa Kufuor will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Peduase residence of the former President.

Theresa Kufuor was widely recognized for her charitable endeavours and contributions to Ghana's socio-economic development. She was the founder of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation and played a pivotal role in the rehabilitation of the Osu Children's Home in Accra.

The one-week observance is expected to draw a significant gathering of individuals, dignitaries, and well-wishers who will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Theresa Kufuor.