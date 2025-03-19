Kurt Okraku leads Ghana FA delegation to meet PFAG as part of stakeholder engagement

As part of the stakeholder engagement initiative, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku led a delegation from the Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairmen to meet with the leadership of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Receiving the Ghana FA delegation were PFAG President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Tony Baffoe at its headquarters in Accra.

Okraku, who recently gained a slot on the CAF Executive Council emphasized the need for a stronger collaboration between the two entities as part of the steps to reviving Ghana football.

“During our discussions, I emphasized the importance of player welfare, the protection and enhancement of the football brand in Ghana, and the need for stronger collaboration between the two entities” he said.

“Together, we explored various areas of mutual interest and discussed how joint efforts could further the cause of footballers and the sport in general across the country”

Additionally, Okraku stressed that partnership between the Ghana and PFAG will ensure continued growth and success of Ghana football, benefitting players in particular, and the wider football community.

“I believe that through these partnerships and sustained engagements, we can ensure the continued growth and success of football in Ghana, benefitting players in particular, and the wider football community” he said.