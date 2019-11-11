Kurt Okraku meets Black Stars for the first time as Ghana FA President

New Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku met the Black Stars on Monday, the first time since taking charge of the leader of federation of the West African country.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew welcomed Okraku on behalf of his team-mates after Monday's training ahead of Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

13 Black Stars players were present when President Okraku addressed the players and technical team and urged them to give off their best in the qualifiers.

Captain Ayew congratulated Okraku on his election as the new President of the federation and assured him that the player are ready to secure victory for the country over Bafana Bafana.

All the players who arrived by Sunday night at the team's camp were present as coach Kwesi Appiah started his preparations for the match against Bafana Bafana.

Ten outfield players led by skipper Andre Ayew and three goalkeepers training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Thursday's clash.

SOme of the other players who turned up for the first day of training are Jordan Ayew, Nuhu Adams, Smauel Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Tawrick Jebrin and the three goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Razak Abalora.

Other players who turned up for training are Fataw Mohammed, Emmanuel Boateng, Patrick Twumasi, Shafiu Mumuni and Gideon Mensah.

They will move to Cape Coast, where the match will be played, on Tuesday to continue their preparations.

The match against South Africa is the first for the Black Stars since losing to Tunisia in the round of 16 at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team were not involved in any games in the two international breaks after the tournament.

Ghana will be hoping to kick start their qualifying campaign with a win against South Africa before travelling to face Sao Tome Principe.

Black Stars are also in the same group with Sudan.

List of players who arrived in Ghana's training camp on Monday.

Fataw Mohammed Samuel Owusu Emmanuel Boateng Patrick Twumasi Jordan Ayew Dede Ayew Nuhu Adams Shafiu Mumuni Torric Jibir Gideon Mensah

Goalkeepers Felix Annan Razak Abalora Richard Ofori