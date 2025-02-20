Kurt Okraku meets Ghana Supporters Union over fan safety and football development

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has engaged the Ghana Supporters Union (GSU) on key issues affecting Ghanaian football following the tragic death of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, who was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman in Nsoatre.

The meeting at the GFA headquarters addressed concerns over matchday security and the need for enhanced safety measures.

Okraku condemned the incident, urging calm and unity among supporters to ensure a positive football environment.

Discussions also focused on the role of supporters in promoting domestic leagues and backing the national teams, especially as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

“I underscored the importance of their unwavering support for the domestic leagues including the Premier League, Division One and Women's football as well as the national teams, particularly the Black Stars, as we get ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar next month,” Kurt Okraku stated.

Okraku emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating that Ghanaian football can reach greater heights through mutual respect and collective effort.

“It is essential that we stand united, ensure peaceful behaviour at games, and foster a positive environment that allows our teams to perform at their best,” he added.