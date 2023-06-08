"Kurt Okraku needs 16 years to complete his projects"- Charles Taylor on extension of FA Presidency tenure

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor is backing the extension of the tenure of presidency at the Ghana Football Association.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, the GFA is proposing a three term mandate to congress ahead of the next election.

This means the president of the FA, Kurt Okraku can contest for two more terms and could stay in power for 12 years.

Part of the proposal will also see two vice presidents with one being a female.

Following reports of the new changes, Taylor believes the current administrations will need more time to complete their developmental projects.

“I agree with the GFA Exco on extending the term of office of the GFA President," he told Angel FM.

"I think Kurt Okraku for instance needs 16 years to complete all the projects he has started. He can hand over to those who are interested after the 16 years.”

The FA is yet to release the roadmap to the next elections, with the mandate of the current leadership set to expire in October.