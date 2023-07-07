Kurt Okraku needs uninterrupted tenure to refix the wrongs of the past - Patrick Akoto, Medeama spokesman

Medeama SC, director of communications, Patrick Akoto, insists the Ghana FA president needs an uninterrupted tenure to refix the wrongs of the Ghana football.

Ghana football went steps backwards in the last few years following the exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The then Ghana FA capo Kwasi Nyantakyi, together with some other top officials, were banned from the game, which also saw the cancellation of football activities along the way.

When things started to get back on track, there came the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted football activities for close to a year.

Akoto believes Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku is on the right path to rebuilding the game and will need an uninterrupted tenure to be able to refix the wrongs.

Mr. Okraku is seeking for a second term as his first tenure of leading the Ghana football organisation comes to an end in a little over four months.

"Mr Nyantakyi took football to the apex. Elements within colluded with outsiders to destroy him and his regime,"

"Kurt is now rebuilding the collapsed football system - and will need an uninterrupted tenure to refix the wrongs." Akoto expressed on Light FM in Kumasi.

The Ghana FA has confirmed that the 2023 elections will be held despite the threats from stakeholders over the release of the timelines for the important activity.