Kurt Okraku pays tribute to late Ghanaian football star Anas Seidu Tonda

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has expressed his deep admiration for the late Anas Seidu Tonda, former Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars striker.

Tonda, a member of the victorious 1978 Africa Cup of Nations team, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home in Accra, Newtown.

Okraku conveyed his heartfelt condolences while speaking at the residence of the late national star on Sunday, July 2, 2023, following a successful burial ceremony at the Awudome cemetery.

Reflecting on Tonda's legacy, he remarked, "I grew up knowing Anas Seidu Tonda. Although I didn't witness much of his playing days, I have read a lot about him, and I know he was a proud son of the glorious Hearts of Oak."

Acknowledging Tonda's significant contributions to both his club and the national team, he added, "I know he was part of the fearsome group, and I know he was a proud son of our dear country, Ghana. He served both Hearts of Oak and Ghana to the best of his ability, and that is why all of us are here today to bid farewell to a proud son of our soil, a proud son of Ghana."

Highlighting Tonda's prowess on the football field, the GFA President recalled, "Having listened to the accounts of previous speakers, Thunder carried a lot of venom in his foot. He showed no respect not only for our defenders but also for our goalkeepers, and he consistently punished them. It is not for me to say; you have heard from some of his teammates, and their testimony confirms his passion and love, not only for Hearts of Oak but also for Ghana."

Anas Seidu Tonda is fondly remembered for being a key member of the legendary 'fearsome five' of Hearts of Oak, who dominated Ghanaian football in the seventies.

Alongside Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acqua, and Peter Lamptey, they formed an unstoppable force. Tonda's outstanding performances earned him a place in the Black Stars squad that secured victory in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

The family of the late footballer will gather again on Tuesday for the three-day Dua (Observation) to honour and remember the legacy of Anas Seidu Tonda.