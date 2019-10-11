Game changer Kurt Okraku grabs top position in Ghana FA presidential ballot papers, Afriyie is second

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association have released the official position of candidates on the ballot sheet.

The ballot saw Kurt Okraku in first position with, followed by George Afriyie,Frederick Pappoe, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and George Ankamah on the ballot paper.

The Election is expected to be held on October 25, 2019

Here's how the ballot paper would look on election day