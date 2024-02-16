Kurt Okraku: Players may boycott Black Stars over fan abuse

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has expressed his belief that players may choose not to represent the national team if they continue to face harsh criticism and abuse from fans following poor performances.

This comes after the Black Stars' disappointing showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, where they failed to advance beyond the group stage.

During a press conference in Kumasi, Okraku implored fans to refrain from abusing players and instead, support them through both good and bad times.

He emphasised the importance of leaving critical decisions to the technical team and maintaining a positive atmosphere around the team.

"If we kill our players when things go bad, we are likely not (to succeed)," Okraku said at a recent GFA meet the press event.

"That is why I've always said in good times and in bad times, let's stay with our players."

"Let's leave those decisive but important decisions to the technical team to handle," he said.

Ghana's performance at the 2023 AFCON was widely criticized, with the team losing to Cape Verde and drawing against Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

This marks the second consecutive tournament in which the Black Stars have failed to secure a single victory, extending their drought to 42 years without an AFCON title.