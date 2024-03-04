Kurt Okraku retains role as GFA's Juvenile Committee Chairman

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku will retain his role as chairman of the Juvenile (COLTS) Committee.

Joining him are Joe Abu Salam, owner of Tema-based third-tier side Tema United, and Samuel Anim Addo, a former GFA Executive Council Member.

Bringing a wealth of experience, Joe Abu Salam has served in club administration roles with New Edubiase United and Young Hearts.

Samuel Anim Addo, currently the Board Chairman of Okwahu United and President of Access Bank Division One League side Young Apostles Football Club, adds further expertise to the committee.

Godwin Quao, Amidu Abdullah and Michael Fiaduse will also join the committee as members.

The Juvenile Committee has been tasked with various responsibilities, including the formulation of policies for the development, management, and promotion of Juvenile football in Ghana.

Additionally, they will oversee the repositioning of Juvenile football, assist in the formation and management of National Juvenile Teams (both male and female), and promote values such as discipline, fair play, patriotism, and sportsmanship within the sector.

Their overarching goal is to reignite passion within the Juvenile football sector, recognising it as the foundation of Ghanaian football.