Kurt Okraku sends best wishes to WAFU B representatives in U-23 AFCON

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has extended his heartfelt wishes to the two representatives from West Africa Zone B, Niger and Ghana, as they gear up for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The quadrennial competition is set to commence on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Morocco.

In Group A, Ghana has been drawn alongside host nation Morocco, as well as Guinea and Congo. Meanwhile, Niger will be competing in Group B, facing off against reigning champions Egypt, Mali, and Gabon. The tournament will take place in Morocco from Saturday, June 24, to Sunday, July 8, 2023.

Okraku, who also holds the position of President of WAFU Zone B, conveyed his well wishes to the teams representing the West Africa Zone B sub-region. He expressed his confidence in their abilities and encouraged them to perform their best on the continental stage.

As the teams embark on their U-23 AFCON journey, Okraku's message of support serves as a reminder of the immense pride and responsibility they carry as representatives of their respective countries and the WAFU B sub-region.

Ghana and Niger will undoubtedly strive to showcase their footballing prowess and make their nations proud in the highly competitive tournament.

The U-23 AFCON not only offers an opportunity for these young talents to shine but also acts as a stepping stone towards potential Olympic qualification.