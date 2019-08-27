Kurt Okraku to declare GFA presidential ambition this week

Finder Sports has reported that Executive Chairman of Premier League side, Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku will by close of this week, officially declare his intentions of contesting for the next GFA Presidential elections.

With the work of the Normalization Committee coming to an end next month, leading figures in Ghana Football are expected to officially declare an interest in taking over the reins of Ghana football.

Kurt Okraku’s desire to lead the FA post the Nyantakyi era has never been in doubt but he has often evade direct questions whether he will run for the seat or not.

It was widely speculated that Kurt was having second thoughts about contesting but it seems he has received assurances from the delegates who will be voting thus renewing his ambition to occupy one of the most important positions in Ghana.

After his official declaration this week, Kurt who is credited with the revival of the FA Cup after many years of abeyance will outline his vision for Ghana Football.

He is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of George Afriyie, Kwaku Osei (Palmar), Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kudjoe Fianoo.

Despite the stiff competition that he faces, Kurt and his team believe he is the right man to restore the glory of Ghana football. And his experience and acumen is unquestionable.

After serving Hearts of Oak for many years, Kurt moved to set up his own football club Dreams FC.

Before then he worked as the General Secretary of the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) before taking over as General Manager of Wassaman Football Club.

He has natured a lot of talents, the biggest of which is Chelsea and Black Stars defender Baba Rahman.

Kurt served on the defunct Executive Committee and was also the Chairman of the local Black Stars.

He holds a Masters’ degree from the University of Liverpool where he specialize in football management.

