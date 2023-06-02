Kurt Okraku to football delegation in mourning late former Ghana star Dogo Moro

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku will lead a delegation to pay their respects to the late footballer Dogo Moro on Saturday, June 3.

The ceremony will mark the 7th day Dua for the former Ghana player, with a significant number of mourners expected to be present.

Moro passed away on Tuesday, May 30, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after being admitted for about five days. In accordance with his religious customs, he was laid to rest on the same day.

The GFA issued a communique stating that President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will be accompanied by Executive Council Members, including Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah (President of King Faisal) and Osei Tutu Agyemang (Chairman, Ashanti Regional Football Association Chairman), as well as former footballers and football administrators who are expected to attend the ceremony.

Moro played a vital role in the former amateur senior national team, known as the Black Stars Group, helping them secure the 1959-1960 and 1960 Nkrumah Gold Cup. He was also a member of the Asante Kotoko SC team that triumphed in the 1970 CAF Champions League.