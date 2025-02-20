Kurt Okraku vows to ensure justice prevails in tragic incident involving Kotoko fan

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has pledged to ensure justice is served in the tragic incident involving Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during a Ghana Premier League game. A One Week Funeral Observation was recently held in his honor.

Okraku urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, saying, "Whoever was with the killer when Nana Pooley was stabbed must be honest and come forward. If that person values life and football, they must speak out and reveal the killer's whereabouts. We are ready to chase the killer."

The GFA President also briefed the Asante Kotoko management on measures to enhance security at match venues, emphasizing the GFA's commitment to justice for Pooley, his family, and the football community.