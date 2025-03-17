Kurt Okraku: We are committed to working with the Sports Ministry to elevate Ghana football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku led a delegation from the Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, at his office on Monday.

The visit aimed to foster stronger ties between the GFA and the ministry while discussing key issues related to football development in Ghana.

Okraku introduced the Executive Council members and RFA chairmen to the minister and congratulated him on his appointment.

“We are committed to working with the Sports Ministry to elevate Ghana football,” Okraku stated. “This meeting reaffirms our dedication to collaborating with the government to ensure the growth and sustainable development of the game.”

During the meeting, Okraku highlighted the GFA’s ongoing initiatives and presented a copy of the GFA and CAF statutes to the minister. Discussions also centered on enhancing football infrastructure, supporting grassroots development, and improving league structures.

The Sports Minister expressed his willingness to work closely with the GFA to advance football at all levels. The meeting signals a renewed partnership between the two entities as they work towards a common goal of improving the sport in the country.