Kurt Okraku will be remembered for Ghana Football School initiative - Opoku Nti

Asante Kotoko legend Samuel Opoku Nti has hailed the Ghana Football Association for the establishment of Ghana Football School which aims to train stakeholders in the game.

The Associated partnered with a number of renowned tertiary institutions including the University of Ghana, UPSA, GIMPA, and KNUST to launch the new initiative on Tuesday at the GFA headquarters.

The Ghana Football School is meant to increase the capability of those involved in the game. It will be a breeding ground for future coaches, agents, and administrators.

Opoku Nti believes it is a commendable initiative that would go a long way to equip football administrators.

“The certificate is very important. I will commend the Ghana FA for this initiative. People at times boast of being a team manager or administrator but do not have the required certificates to prove their authenticity in that regard”

“So to me, the introduction of the school is the turning point of Ghana football, we may not see the fruit today but in the future, Kurt Okraku will always be remembered. He quizzed.