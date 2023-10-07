Kurt Okraku's re-election as GFA President hailed by veteran coach Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has commended the re-election of Kurt Okraku as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Okraku secured his second term by standing unopposed and earning 117 out of 120 votes in the presidential election held in Tamale.

Sarpong expressed his support for Okraku's re-election, emphasizing the positive direction he believes it signifies for Ghanaian football.

He noted that Okraku's tenure had faced challenges and criticism but stressed that many football enthusiasts recognized his dedication and plans for the sport's improvement.

Sarpong stated, "Choosing Kurt again is a very good decision for Ghana Football because one who climbs a good tree always gets a push."

He further pointed out that, over the past four years, Okraku had worked to address issues within the football administration and deserved the opportunity to continue his efforts.

"It’s a human institution and by own means, there will be enemies and obstacles. Some may dislike you and others may like you just because of what you have.

"Kurt Okraku has gone through bashing. Some of us have spoken about him but the football people have seen that he can do something if they give him the opportunity because of his plans and what he is doing.

"Don’t forget that things were not good four years ago. I always say that they should allow him to go. Maybe he has other things to do. It is the continuation of the system. Is a very good decision for the football lovers," he ended.

The veteran coach's endorsement reflects the sentiment of many in the Ghanaian football community, who believe that Okraku's leadership will contribute to the positive development of the sport in the country.