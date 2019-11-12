Kurt Okuraku was Chosen by God to lead Ghana Football-Prophetess Bernice Ohene

The General overseer Of Love way International Ministries, Prophetess Bernice Ohene has marked the newly elected GFA President Kurt Okuraku for greatness claiming he will do exploits.

Her comments comes after she was speaking to a crop of journalists in Accra following what she described as a divine intervention in Ghana football.

"I am a spiritual person and God talks to me. The new FA boss (Kurt) would do better than Nyantakyi".

She further added that the previous administration led by Nyantakyi even though did their best had a lot of lapses and that would make the difference for the new administration.

"Nyantakyi did not do what Ghanaians expected of him but I'm sure this new guy would do wonders with Ghana football".

She adds, "God chose Kurt to lead Ghana football because his win was miraculous comparing him to those he contested with, so God is with him".

She however cautioned that the newly elected GFA president Kurt Okuraku should listen to good advise and also be associated with true spiritual leaders (pastors) as that was a lacking factor in the previous administration.

Kurt Okraku professionally ventured into football administration in 2001 when he became a consultant at All Sports Management Consult in Manchester.

Mr. Okraku finally established himself in football administration in Ghana when he became the Communications and Marketing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak in 2006.

He served in this role for just a year, before making a huge jump to become the Administrative Manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

In 2015, he was voted as a member of the GFA Executive Committee, a role he held until his election as FA President. He was also once the General Manager of Division 1 side, Wassaman FC.

He then served as the Vice Chairman of MTN FA Cup Committee for a year, before rising to become the substantive Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee.

In 2018, he was also appointed Chairman of the Local Black Stars Committee.