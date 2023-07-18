Kuuku Dadzie reveals he was removed as Black Queens coach over refusal to allow himself to be influenced

Former Black Queens coach James Kuuku Dadzie has revealed the reason behind his removal from the position, citing his refusal to be easily influenced by authorities in Ghana's football administration during his tenure.

In an interview with Happy FM, Dadzie acknowledged that while coaches often face influence during player selections at all national team levels, he remained disciplined and resisted such interference. He expressed that his exit from the team was not due to poor performance, as the Black Queens were performing well under his guidance.

"It wasn't like during my tenure as Black Queens coach, the team wasn't performing. The team was performing. But regardless, I was removed as head coach. This was because the people in authority could not easily influence me. I just did not entertain such interference and I was seen as a threat," Dadzie explained.

Dadzie had previously served as the head coach of the Ghana women's national under-20 football team from November 2009 to 2011 and later took over as the head coach for the senior women's team.

However, he was relieved of his duties after the Black Queens failed to secure a spot in the African Women's Championship hosted in Equatorial Guinea in 2012.