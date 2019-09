Kuwaiti side Burgen Sporting Club have been linked with Italy-based Ghanaian defender Zakari Mutawakil.

Mutawakil, 22, who plays for ASD Toreanese had a successful campaign last term and scored four goals.

His performance has caught the eyes of a number of clubs in the Middle East too.

He is now on the radar of ASD Lumignacco in Italy.

Mutawakil's versatility as a midfielder has boosted his profile on the transfer market.

By Raman Medal