KV Kortrijk coach calls for massive reinforcement after Bernard Kumordzi's departure

KV Kortrijk coach Glen De Boeck has called on the club's management to augment his team following the departure of some key players ahead of the season.

Kumordzi is one of nine players to have left the club ahead of the upcoming Jupilar Pro League campaign.

The Ghanaian midfielder was sacked from Belgian side after he was banned for testing positive for taking banned substance whiles the other eight were either sold or out of contract.

And with some few weeks to the start of the Jupilar Pro League, Coach Glen De Boeck believes the size of his squad is not in shape for the league and has called for reinforcement as soon as possible.

"It is the reality: no newcomer and nine players less (Makarenko, Erik Palmer Brown, Perbet, Verboom, Papazoglou and De Smet are gone.) Kumordzi has been sacked, Rougeaux and Van Loo are still out, ed.). The two, who might come, Camara and Touali, are young talents and not at all ready to work in. We train with exactly eleven field players from the Jupiler Pro League level,” he says in Het Nieuwsblad

"With this group I cannot do anything in the Jupiler Pro League Have you already seen our start? (At home against Anderlecht and Ostende and off to Club Brugge, Antwerp and Charleroi) I'm not going hard; I'm just fixing the only positive: eight of the eleven basic players have remained."