KV Kortrijk coach Glen De Boeck laments over extra five weeks suspension handed to Bernard Kumordzi

Head coach of Belgian side KV Kortrijk Glen De Boeck insists the five week extension on the suspension of Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Kumordzi is too severe.

The midfielder has seen his four month suspension extended to an extra five week by the Flemish Doping Tribunal in Belgium.

Kumordzi returned to training last week when his four month ban was over but following the latest development, he will sit out for another five weeks.

In mid-May, the Flemish Doping Tribunal slapped the Ghanaian international with the ban after testing positive for the banned substance.

Kumordzi tested positive on 15 October of last year after the match against Standard Liege.

During that test, the concentration of Carboxy-THC in the urine sample was found to be just too high and another test turned out to be positive.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive substance in cannabis, so it is not a performance-enhancing drug.

Meanwhile, KV Kortrijk manager Glen De Boeck believes the punishment handed to the Ghanaian has been severe.

"Because of a communication error, Bennard trained with us for a few days in the beginning and that apparently was not possible", says coach Glen De Boeck.

"His sentence was drafted in Dutch and he is not able to speak that language. I find that mitigating circumstances, but the judge decided otherwise. That boy is really badly punished."

Kumordzi will return to personal training and only return after serving the extra- five weeks.