KV Mechelen defender Lucas Bijker issues strong warning to Doku ahead of Anderlecht clash

KV Mechelen defender Lucas Bijker has issued a warning to RSC Anderlecht striker Jeremy Doku ahead of their Belgian Jupilar Pro League clash on Friday.

Anderlecht will be aiming to record their first win of the campaign when they welcome Mechelen to the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Week 3 of the league.

The Purple and Whites have picked just a point in two games which has put coach Vincent Kompany under pressure.

Ahead of the game, Mechelen left-back Bijker sent a strong warning to Anderlecht forward Doku claiming that

"Their right winger, Doku, has many qualities. He doesn't play at Anderlecht for nothing , hey. But I'll make it as difficult as possible for me. I will do anything to stop him."

"If there is a good time to hit them, then that is now. It's a great chance to win. They are not in their strongest period and the pressure is on them. The role of underdog lies with us.”

"We are deadly in the transition. Yes, we are going to Anderlecht with confidence. Without pressure and with confidence. In this form we can handle everyone."