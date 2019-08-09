KV Mechelen defender Lucas Bijker ready to stop Anderlecht winger Jeremy Doku ahead of tonight's clash

KV Mechelen defender Lucas Bijker has already sent a warning to Anderlecht forward Jeremy Doku ahead of the two sides meeting in the Belgian Jupiler Pro league on Friday.

Doku, who was promoted to the the senior side of Anderlecht by player manager Vincent Kompany has been involved in the Purple and Whites first two games of the season.

His pace and trickery on the right has sent shivers in defences but Mechelen's Brazilian left back Lucas Bijker says he is ready for the Ghanaian teenage sensation.

"I like that," said Bijker to Laatste Nieuws. "For that, you sometimes have to be a bastard on the field, that's one of my qualities, to get them to thwart in every way possible, to look for the limit without going over it."

"Their outside right, Doku, has many qualities.It does not play for nothing in Anderlecht, but I will complicate the task as much as possible in my way. I will do anything to stop him. "

Anderlecht are yet to win a game this season after losing their first game to Oostende and drawing their second game against Royal Excel Muscuron.