KV Oostende complete loan signing of Ghanaian teenager Pierre Dwomoh from Royal Antwerp

Belgium outfit KV Oostende have completed the signing young Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh on a season long loan from Royal Antwerp, the club has announced.

The 18-year-old has joined the side with an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Royal Antwerp recalled the Belgium-born Ghanaian teenager from his loan spell at Braga due to lack of playing opportunities.

Dwomoh started his youth career at KV Mechelen and Anderlecht, but it is at KRC Genk that he first made a name for himself.

As a 15-year-old, he already trained with the Genk A-squad in preparation for the 2019-2020 season. The following season he was even definitively moved to the first team and he would also make his debut in the Limburg main force.

In the summer of 2021, Antwerp bought him from Genk for a considerable amount. He would play 13 times with the team from Antwerp as a 17-year-old, including Playoff matches against Anderlecht and Club Brugge and Europa League matches against Frankfurt and Fenerbahce.

For the past six months he was rented to the Portuguese Braga, but now he is moving from the Portuguese to the Belgian coast.

KV Oostende Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye has been left delighted with the acquisition of the talented midfielder.

“Pierre is a unique talent. Which player can say that he already played Play-off as a 17-year-old? We are therefore very pleased that we can bring him to Ostend. He chooses KVO because we give young players plenty of playing opportunities here and that is what he needs at this time in his career, playing opportunity. He will of course have to work hard but after several conversations with him I am 100 percent convinced that he is eager to prove himself here. So we have a very talented midfielder.” KV Oostende said

The central midfielder played 14 games last season: nine in the Belgian top-tier League, one in the Belgian Cup and four in the UEFA Europa League.

Dwomoh signed for Antwerp in August 2021 after joining from KRC Genk in the deal which was worth around €2 million.