KV Oostende defender Nicolas Lombaerts given two-game ban over horror tackle on Eric Ocansey

KV Oostende defender Nicolas Lombaerts has been handed a two-match ban following an attempt to injure Eric Ocansey during last Saturday’s 2-1 loss against KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League.

On the 30th minute mark, Lombaerts lunched a career threatening tackle on the tibia of Ghanaian midfielder Eric Ocansey after losing the ball on the edge of their area.

The experienced Belgian international did not protest after he was given his marching orders for the incedent.

On Monday, the Federal Court of Justice handed him a two-game suspension and €2,000 fine.

Ocansey meanwhile spent 87 minutes in the game before he was replaced Samuel Essende.