Kwabena Agyapong startled by some of Kwesi Appiah's choices in draw against Benin

Former ace Sports Journalist Kwabena Agyapong has revealed that he was left dumbfounded by some of the decisions of coach Kwesi Appiah in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Benin.

The Black Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in their opening game at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The team had to play majority of the second half with a man down after defender John Boye was sent off for a second yellow card.

“In football, there is a lot of psychology in it and when you fall into a defensive mode that is when you are most likely to concede. It’s happened many times in the past. When coaches feel that they have to fall on a defender to shore up their defence that is when they concede a goal," Kwabena Agyapong told Multi Tv.

“I trust Kwasi Appiah, he is a personal friend we are colleagues, we grew up together …but I was a bit surprised by some of the choices. I want to be very frank,” he said.

Michael Pote gave Benin a shock second-minute lead in the Group F match before goals from brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew put Ghana 2-1 ahead at halftime.

But Ghana were stunned in the 55th minute when defender John Boye, already booked, stepped up to take a free kick inside his own half, moved away to let a team mate take it and was given a second yellow card.

Pote then equalised for Benin with his second of the night in the 64th minute, diverting a low shot into the net after a short corner.

Ghana will next face Cameroon on Saturday in the second Group F game.