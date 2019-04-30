Kwabena Appiah axed by Australian club Newcastle Jets

Australian top-flight side Newcastle Jets will release Ghanaian Kwabena Appiah at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Appiah has come to the end of his contract and he will not be handed a new deal.

He is alongside Ronald Vargas, Daniel Georgievski, Jair, Nick Cowburn and Jake Adelson.

Appiah joined mid-season; managed two appearances and scored one goal.

Jets coach Ernie Merrick thanked the exiting players for their commitment to the club.

''Each of these players have been model professionals, great characters, and made a positive contribution to this club during their time here,'' Merrick said.

''I'd like to thank them for their efforts and on behalf of everyone at the Jets, wish them the very best for the next step in their careers.''