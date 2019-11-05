Kwabena Owusu joins Black Meteors squad in Egypt for CAF U23 Cup of Nations

Forward Kwabena Owusu has joined his Black Meteors teammates in Egypt for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations which begins on November 8.

The Cordoba CF attacker arrived in Cairo early Tuesday morning, where he joins the rest of the group who begin training tonight.

The Black Meteors led by Ibrahim Tanko will be involved in their first training this evening.

Ghana have been drawn in group A of the CAF U-23 championship alongside hosts Egypt, debutantes Cameroon and Mali.

The Black Meteors will begin their campaign against Cameroon on Friday, November 8 before taking on hosts Egypt in the group's second game and then Senegal in the last game.

The top two teams from the tournament will get automatic qualification to Tokyo 2020, with the third placed team having to engaged in a play-off.