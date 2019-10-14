Kwabena Owusu scores as Cordoba throw away two goal lead to draw against Algeciras

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu was on target for Cordoba in the Spanish Segunda B as they drew with Algeciras on Sunday.

The on-loan Leganes forward doubled his sides lead in the 64th minute after Zelu had put Cordoba in the lead just seven minutes into the game.

However, just sixty seconds after Owusu's goal, Antonio Sanchez pulled one back for the home side at the Neuvo Mirador.

With just ten minutes remaining on the clock Algeciras leveled through Ivan Turrilo.

Despite a late surge from Cordoba, they could not take all three points as they settled for a draw.

It is the Ghana international's second goal since joining the club in the summer transfer window.