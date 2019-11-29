Kwabena Owusu set to make Córdoba squad for Don Benito clash

Forward Kwabena Owusu could make the Córdoba CF squad for Sunday's Segunda B Division clash against Don Benito.

The striker returned from international duty on Wednesday and has already started training for the weekend's game.

Owusu trained alone on Thursday but manager Raúl Agné is likely to name the attacker in his team for the trip to Don Benito.

The Ghanaian forward missed three games whiles on international duty with the Black Meteors of Ghana at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

He scored two goals at the tournament as the West Africans finished fourth and missed out on qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The 22-year old has squad four goals in 11 games for Cordoba in the Spanish second division.