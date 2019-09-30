Kwabena Owusu’s strike not enough as CF Córdoba fall at Sevilla B

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu was on target again for CF Córdoba but it did not save them from losing 2-1 against Sevilla B in Spanish Segunda Division B.

Owusu is gradually carving a niche for himself as Córdoba’s leading marksman after registering his name on the scoresheet for two consecutive weeks.

After failing to hit target in his first two games for the side, the Ghana international announced himself to the club faithful last weekend when he salvaged a point for them against league leaders CD Badajoz.

The 23-year-old kept that form into their Saturday’s encounter against Sevilla B as he powered home a close range opener in the 17th minute.

However, a brace from Jose Mena ensured Sevilla win the game 2-1.

Owusu played full throttle of the game.

He joined CF Córdoba on a season-long Liam deal from Laliga outfit CD Leganes this summer.