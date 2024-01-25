Kwadwo Asamoah advises GFA to include former footballers in administration

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has called on the Football Association to involve ex-footballers in the running of the game in the country.

The four-time African champions suffered another Africa Cup of Nations disappointment after the Black Stars were eliminated at the Group Stage of the tournament in Ivory Coast.

According to Asamoah, footballers have the experience that is required to practically improve the sport in Ghana, claiming academic degrees don't run the game.

"I think we should give more chances to the footballers to run football. I always say you might have a degree about so many things but the things the footballer will know on the pitch and outside the pitch because he has been through it and he has learnt it. He has that experience," he told Peace FM.

"So those kind of things I am not saying we should put all footballers. Probably their ideas and experiences. Most of the people at the FA haven't been to Europe to experience how football is maybe out we have people that are good in different ways," he added.