Kwadwo Asamoah aims to support youth with football academy in Accra

Former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has teamed up with renowned football agent Oliver Arthur to construct an academy and develop a mini-stadium in Accra as he embarks on a new career as a football agent.

Having last played in 2021 for Cagliari, Kwadwo Asamoah has decided to partner with the discoverer of numerous talents in Ghana to put up a standard facility that will house many talents who aspire to reach his level.

"The dream is big, and we are committed to making it a reality. Most importantly, the impact would be massive.

"It's always a joy to make a difference in the life of the youth. Thank God for the partnership with Kwadwo Asamoah," Arthur wrote on Twitter.

Asamoah made over 350 appearances for four clubs in Italy including Juventus and Inter Milan and won 13 career trophies.

Kwadwo Asamoah also featured for the Black Stars in 71 matches and played a key role in Ghana's run to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2010.