Kwadwo Asamoah already making waves at new club Inter Milan

Appreciated by coaches, but never idolised by fans, since his move to Inter, that’s all changed for Kwadwo Asamoah, now he is the man who started the comeback and will always be remembered by fans for getting Inter off to the best start on their Champions League return.

Gazzetta dello Sport believes Asamoah has already become a pillar of Spalletti’s new Inter despite his short time with the club, something which was confirmed after his perfect assist to Icardi who levelled the score at 1-1 against Tottenhm Hotspur.

On Tuesday night, the Ghanaian, opened the fans eyes to his tactical intelligence, experience, reliability and technical ability. Asamoah lets his work speak for itself.

With 24 appearances in the competition, Kwadwo is one of the most experienced players in the Champions League in the Inter team.

This comes as a result of his time at Juventus, as they often went deep into the competition.

Not many would have expected him to have such a big impact so soon and now Nerazzurri fans will be hoping it continues.