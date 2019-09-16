Kwadwo Asamoah believes Inter Milan are on the right track after victory against Udinese

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says Inter Milan are on the right track this season following their 100% start to the campaign in the Serie A.

The Nerazurri's beat Asamoah's former club on Saturday to make it three wins in three games in the Italian top flight league.

Asamoah played the entire duration as Stenfano Sensi's 44th minute goal secured all three points for Inter.

“I played wide as the fifth man in midfield some years ago, we’re looking to create space for the team in a way so that we can attack the opponent in one-on-ones," he told Inter.it.

"In defence, we must always be alert. As a team, we've shown we're on the right road," he added.

"We’ve got a winning mentality but there are lots of new players who have to get to know it better. We’re doing well at the moment though."

The 30-year old praised the new arrivals in the club including match winner Stefano Sensi, who joined from Sassuolo in the summer.

"Sensi and Barella. I saw them do well, for Nicolò it was his first home game but he was affected a bit by the booking in the first half. Both had great games," said Asamoah.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin